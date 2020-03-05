Minister holds review on Pattana Pragathi in Mahabubnagar

By | Published: 8:47 pm

Mahabubnagar: Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud said that 147 garbage dumps in open spaces, 185 areas where thorny trees and unwanted weeds were identified during the ten-day Pattana Pragathi programme in Mahabubnagar and added that steps would be taken to remove them in coming days.

After the distribution of tractors to gram panchayats held at Zila Parishad Grounds on Thursday, he held a review meeting with municipal and other officials regarding the progress of Pattana Pragathi and issues identified during the programme which concluded on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering, he said that civil and other issues were identified in all the 49 wards of the municipality and directed the councilors and officials to create awareness among the people about various aspects of the effort, so that the municipality could achieve the objectives of the initiative.

He asked the concerned officials to complete the construction of public toilets in 13 places identified across the municipality and to complete construction of street vendor zones to accommodate 600 fruit vendors in the municipality at the earliest.

He urged the people’s representatives to carry-out various developmental works aimed at promoting the district as a tourist destination.

