Minister inaugurated Telangana weightlifting championship

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:49 pm

Hyderabad: Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud inaugurated the 6th Telangana State weightlifting championship for senior men and women at the Gymkhana Ground on Monday.

Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) chairman A Venkateshwar Reddy, State weightlifting association president Sri Sailu and DYSO Sudhakar were also present at the inauguration.

Minister Srinivas Goud said that the State government is encouraging sports and providing 2 per cent reservation in jobs and 0.5 per cent reservation in higher education for athletes.

“We are working on providing sports facilities to everyone and make Hyderabad a sports hub. I hope our State athletes will win medals for the country in 2020 Tokyo Olympic games,” he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .