Minister inspects venue for KTR public meeting

Kamareddy: A large number of people will participate in the Zaheerabad Parliamentary constituency meeting to be held at Maagi village of Nizamsagar mandal on March 13.

TRS working president KT Rama Rao will participate in the meeting, R&B and Transport Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy said.

The Minister conducted a review meeting on Zaheerabad parliamentary constituency along with State Mineral Development Corporation Chairman Sheri Subhash Reddy. Zaheerabad MP BB Patil, Andol, Narayankhed, Jukkal and Kamareddy MLAs — Chanti Kranthi Kiran, Mahareddi Bhoopal Reddy, Hanumanthu Shinde, Gampa Govardhan — Yellareddy former MLA Yenugu Ravinder Reddy, Nizamabad ZP chairman D Raju, TRS State secretary Bakki Venkaiah, Banswada TRS leader Pocharam Bhaskar Reddy were present.

Prashanth Reddy also inspected the meeting site and discussed arrangements.