Minister Kiren Rijiju presents Rs 10 lakh cheque to world champion Sindhu

New Delhi: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday presented a Rs 10 lakh cheque to P V Sindhu for her historic triumph at the World Championships in Basel, Switzerland.

Olympic silver medallist Sindhu called on the sports minister following her arrival here. The Hyderabadi had defeated Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara in a lopsided World Championships final on Sunday.

Also present on the occasion were Badminton Association of India president Himanta Biswa Sarma, coaches Pullela Gopichand and Kim Ji-Hyun and Sindhu’s father P V Ramana, a former bronze medallist in volleyball at the 1986 Asian Games.

The interaction lasted for over an hour.

The minister also extended his congratulations to Sai Praneeth besides rewarding him with a cheque of Rs 4 lakh for winning a bronze medal at the championships, India’s first men’s singles medal at the worlds since Prakash Padukone’s feat in 1983.