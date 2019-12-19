Minister laid foundation for Christian Bhavan in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:55 pm

Hyderabad: SC and Minorities Minister Koppula Eshwar on Thursday laid the foundation stone of Christian Bhavan, which is to be built at a cost of Rs 10 crore, near Kokapet in Rangareddy.

Accompanied by Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, Eshwar said Christian minorities, who lived in insecurity before K Chandrashekhar Rao become Chief Minister, are now living in peace and contentment.

The State government launched several welfare programmes for them and Rs 1.16 lakh was gifted for their marriages. Christmas celebrations, too, were organised by the government every year, he said.

The Chief Minister will attend this year’s feast, organised by the State government, at LB Stadium on Friday, Eshwar said. He said it was the Chief Minister who granted Rs 10 crore for Christian Bhavan. “No other State government did so much for any minority community,” he said.

The minister handed over papers, allocating 4.21 acres for a burial ground, to Telangana State Christian Minorities Finance Corporation MD Kanthi Wesley. He said the land was in Rangareddy, Medchal and Vikarabad districts.

Sabitha Indra Reddy appreciated the concern of the Chief Minister towards the welfare of Christians in the State. Local MLA Prakash Goud, MLC Rajeshwar, MLA Stephenson and advisor AK Khan were present.

