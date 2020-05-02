Minister Malla Reddy distributes essential to sanitation workers

By | Published: 12:05 am

Hyderabad: As part of May Day celebrations, Labour Minister Malla Reddy along with Medchal-Malkajgiri District Collector V Venkateshwarlu distributed essential commodities and aprons to sanitary workers at Peerzadiguda Municipal Corporation on Friday.

Reddy said following the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao that no worker and poor stays hungry, all essentials were being provided to workers and needy in the district.

Venkateshwarlu appreciated the sanitary workers who were keeping the surroundings clean without any fear from coronavirus. Later, Minister along with Collector and other officials had lunch with sanitary workers, according to a press release.

