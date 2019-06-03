Minister Malla Reddy goes the extra mile

By | Published: 12:26 am

Hyderabad: In times when people stand around recording videos of accident victims, Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy on Monday set an example by shifting an injured person to hospital.

The victim, Balaswamy (55), a daily wage labourer was lying on the road, writhing in pain with grievous injuries on his leg after a truck driver hit his cycle and fled leaving behind his heavy vehicle. Though other motorists passed by, none came to Balaswamy’s rescue.

It was at this time that the Minister, who was on his way from Bowenpally to Kukatpally, saw him lying on the road and stopped his convoy. Malla Reddy got down from his vehicle, called in his staff and security personnel to help Balaswamy. He instructed his staff to shift him to hospital with the help of a police escort vehicle. The Minister accompanied Balaswamy to the hospital as well and ensured that he was given proper treatment.

The Balanagar police registered a case and seized the truck, with reports indicating that the driver was taken into custody. Balaswamy was returning to his residence in Kukatpally from work around 3.30 pm when the truck went over his right leg near Narsapur Crossroads.

Police said he was out of danger, thanks to the timely treatment administered.

However, Balaswamy would take a few days to recover and resume work. He thanked the Minister.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.