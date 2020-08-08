Minister Malla Reddy tests positive, isolates self

By | Published: 5:06 pm 5:12 pm

Hyderabad: Labour Minister Ch.Malla Reddy is under self isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 last Sunday.

The minister underwent a CT Scan and a coronavirus test along with his wife and doctors informed that both of them were positive.

The minister is currently under self isolation and following Covid guidelines and medicines prescribed by the doctors.

“I am healthy without any symptoms and problems,” said Reddy, appealing to all those who tested positive not to lose hope and confidence.

“Medicines are important and Covid guidelines have to be followed strictly. In addition to this, one has to be bold and confident without worrying much,” the minister said in a video message.

