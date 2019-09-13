Minister P Ajay Kumar joins villagers in sramadanam

By | Published: 9:59 pm

Khammam: Development of villages was key for the development of towns, Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar said on Friday.

He said the 30-day action plan introduced by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would lead to overall growth of the State. The Chief Minister aimed to shape all the villages in Telangana as model ones, he added.

Ajay Kumar along with MP Nama Nageswar Rao, MLC B Lakshmi Narayana, MLA Ramulu Naik, District Collector RV Karnan and others took part in a padayatra at Rebbavaram village of Wyra mandal in the district on Friday and joined villagers in ‘sramadanam’.

Later, speaking at a meeting at the village he asked the villagers to regularly pay their taxes. He wanted gram panchayat office bearers to work together in preparing annual and five year plans for their villlages development.

The minister urged the villagers to plant saplings that had mosquito repellent properties instead of using chemical to end menace the of mosquitoes. Health and sanitation should be given priority, he pointed out.

MP Nageswar Rao asserted that under the leadership of Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao Telangana has been at top place in the country. The 30-day Action Plan would further helps to maintain state’s standing in the country, he said.

Ajay Kumar inaugurated District Panchayat Resource Center Building at NSP area, launched Rotavirus vaccination at Mother and Child Care Centre of District Hospital, participated in ‘Plastic-free Khammam campaign’ at Bhaktha Ramadasu Kalakshetram, besides taking part in many other programmes.

The Minister distributed notebooks and pens to students at Zilla Parishad High School located at Rotary Nagar and which was adopted by him sometime back.

Speaking on the occasion he informed that he had appealed to the leaders and his friends to bring notebooks, pens and other material useful to students instead of shawls and flower bouquets while visiting him to extend wishes.

‘I am very happy to distribute the notebooks and pens thus collected to the students here. This tradition would be continued in the future so that it could inspire others. It would help the students to get the stationery’ he said

DEO P Madanmohan and others were present at the programme.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter