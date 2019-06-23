Minister performs ‘Kanyadanam’ for orphan in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:23 am

Hyderabad: When Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy turned up at Pushpa’s wedding ceremony here on Sunday, many felt he was also one among the guests. But surprise was in store for them as the Minister performed the ‘Kanyadanam’ of the bride who is an orphan.

Not just ‘Kanyadanam’, Malla Reddy along with his wife Kalpana Reddy made a fixed deposit of Rs 2.35 lakh in favour of Pushpa, besides offering Rs 25,000 cash towards marriage expenses.

The marriage of Pushpa with Kishore, a native of Vijayawada, was performed as per the traditions amidst celebrations on Sunday at Gowri Ashramam at Gundlapochampally, Medchal.

With Pushpa being an orphan, Malla Reddy and Kalpana Reddy extended support to her and performed ‘Kanyadanam’, which is done by parents of the bride. The kind gesture of the Minister was welcomed by guests and organisers of Gowri Ashramam who thanked him for the initiative.

“I am very thankful to the Labour Minister for blessing me and performing the ‘Kanyadanam’. Gowri Ashramam organisers also extended all possible help for my wedding,” said an elated Pushpa.

Sharing the details on Twitter, the Labour Minister said “Performed ‘Kanyadanam’ of Pushpa, an orphan. Made fixed deposit of Rs 2.35 lakh in bank in Pushpa’s favour and offered Rs 25,000 cash”.

Among other guests, Gowri Ashramam organisers Dayanand Gowri, Hira Gowri and others attended the marriage.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter