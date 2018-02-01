Minister praises Nalgonda hospital staff for saving baby’s life

By | Published: 10:59 pm

Hyderabad: Health Minister Dr C Laxma Reddy on Thursday complimented the staff of Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) in Nalgonda for striving hard to save the life of baby Naveena, who was born with multiple health complications.

Responding to a report that highlighted the efforts of health care workers and the gritty fight put up by Naveena to survive multiple ailments in these columns on Thursday, Dr Laxma Reddy said that such instances go a long way in building confidence among public on State-run health institutions.

“I commend the doctors and nursing staff of the SNCU unit of Nalgonda for saving the life of the infant baby girl. All necessary health needs of the baby in the near future will be taken care by the State government,” he said.

The Health Minister has also directed senior State health officials to get in touch with the staff at SNCU Nalgonda and enquire about the health condition of Naveena. The SNCU staff at Nalgonda will shift baby Naveena to Shishu Vihar in Nalgonda on Friday.