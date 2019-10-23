Minister Prashanth Reddy reviews construction of tribal residential school

By | Published: 10:19 pm

Nizamabad: Officials should complete the Manala Tribal Welfare Residential school works immediately, said Roads & Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, on Wednesday. The Minister was conducting a review of tribal welfare residential school construction works, alongwith officials, at Ministers Quarters, Hyderabad. The Minister said the large number of tribals residing in Manala were facing problems such as having to travel to distant places to study and being forced to stop education. This issue was brought to the attention of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and the situation explained.

He said that the Chief Minister, on hearing about the plight of the Manala tribals, sanctioned Rs 4.30 crore for the construction of a girls tribal welfare residential school at Manala, but officials seeing negligence in the construction of the school ordered speeding up of the works.

Meanwhile, officials said they were facing the problems in the construction of the road at Gaidigutta. On the basis of the officials’ complaint, the Minister, Prashanth Reddy, called the Rajanna-Sircilla District Collector Krishna Bhaskar and asked him to clear the hurdles for the construction of the road and sanction permission.

Officials promised the Minister that they would start the construction of the tribal welfare girls residential school building, and after this construction of the approach road and complete the school building till July next. The Minister also wanted to know the progress of the construction of other tribal welfare residential schools in Balkonda Assembly constituency and also completion of the construction of Banjara Bhavan at Bheemgal. Chief Engineer Shankar, SE Murali, EE Vasantha, DE Ramakrishna participated in the review meeting.

