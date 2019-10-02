Minister promises to make arrangements for Saddula Bathukamma in Karimnagar

By | Published: 8:27 pm

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Wednesday said all arrangements will be made for the Saddula Bathukamma festival scheduled to be held on October 6. The Minister was addressing a gathering during his visit to Devullapuri colony Bathukamma ghat where he inspected the arrangements.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar said 20 places had been identified in the town for Bathukamma and added that all arrangements were in place for the floral festival.

The Minister instructed officials to make lighting arrangements, fix barricades, and ensure deployment of professional swimmers besides security arrangements.

Stating that Bathukamma was the biggest flower festival in the world, he said the greatness of the festival was that women pray to naturally available flowers as goddesses. Stating the Lower Manair Dam was brimming with 18 tmc water, the Minister assured to make Bathukamma a smooth affair.

