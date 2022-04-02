Minister Puvvada to donate 1 kg gold to Yadadri temple

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar announced that he would present one kilogram of gold to Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple on behalf of Khammam people.

Speaking at a programme here on Saturday the minister informed that gold would be presented for gold plating of the temple Vimana Gopuram, for which around 125 kg of gold was required. He thanked the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for giving him an opportunity to be part of ‘Maha Kumbha Samprokshanam’ ceremony of the renovated temple recently.

Ajay Kumar took part in the panchanga sravanam held in the day as part of Telugu New Year Ugadi celebrations along with his wife Vasanthalakshmi held at his camp office VDO’s Colony. He wished people that this Telugu New Year would bring growth and happiness into their lives.

The State government was working for the welfare of people from all walks of life, he said while wishing that the State should progress in all areas in this year. Farmers were happy that the canals, ponds and tanks were full of water, the minister said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .