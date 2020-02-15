Minister seeks detailed development plan for Mahbubnagar Town

By | Published: 12:01 am

Hyderabad: Excise and Prohibition Minister V Srinivas Goud called upon officers to draw a detailed development plan by 18 February to spruce up Mahbubnagar town.

He held a high level review meeting at his chambers here on Friday with Engineer in Chief Public Health Dhan Singh, Public Health Superintending Engineer Devanand , DTCP (Directorate of Town and Country Planning) RD, Ramesh Babu and TUFIDC (Telangana Urban Finance Infrastructure development Corporation) SE, Durgaiah.

He directed the officers to prepare a Detailed Project Report for underground drainage system for the town and proposals for Sewage Treatment Plants by Monday. He also reviewed the position of repairs of roads undertaken in the town and beautification of medians.

The Minister pointed out that the town is prone to sever drinking water shortage in the past and now the situation is improved.

Suggesting the officers to estimate the required quantity of drinking water in the coming summer season and plan accordingly so that water can be released every day.

Goud said that Mahbubnagar needs a minimum of 15 MLD of drinking water. He said that the government constructed a 30 MLD capacity water tanks to meet the demands of the town. The Minister also wanted speedy payment of compensation to those who lost their lands in the widening of roads in the town. He said that he would write to DTCP to allocate additional staff.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter