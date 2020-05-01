Minister Srinivas Goud comes to the rescue of bereaved family

By | Published: 6:15 pm

Mahabubnagar: Excise minister V Srinivas Goud has assured that the State government would take complete care of the bereaved family of Islavath Bheemula Naik and Islavath Saroja, the couple who had died after being struck by lightning at Manchanpally Thanda of Mahabubnagar rural mandal on Tuesday evening.

The minister met Muthyalamma, mother of Bheemula Naik at Kodur village on Friday and gave her Rs 40,000 as immediate relief after the death of the two breadwinners of the family. Minister Srinivas Goud, who has expressed his condolences to the bereaved family, has also assured that through Rythu Bhima and other means of relief, the victim family would soon get Rs 17 lakh for the couple’s death. The minister promised that government would ensure that the children of the deceased would get quality education, so that they could come up in their lives, by admitting the two orphaned children in social welfare residential schools.

