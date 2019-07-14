Minister Srinivas Goud flags-off bike rally from Hyderabad to Mahabubnagar

By | Published: 10:03 pm

Mahabubnagar: State Excise, Sports, Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister V Srinivas Goud launched a bike rally by flagging off from Charminar in Hyderabad to Mayuri Eco Park in Mahabubnagar on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the bike rally was conducted as per the directions of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to promote Mayuri Eco Park in Mahabubnagar and to encourage tourists in the State to visit the destination.

“Though there are many tourist places across the country, due to lack of publicity we are unable to attract the tourists around the globe. Many countries in the world have gone forward by developing tourism,” he pointed-out.

Goud explained that the Tourism Department in the State was carrying-out innovative campaigns with the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to attract the global tourists into Telangana. He also congratulated Jaya Bharti, Shanti, Sandeep and Colonel MA Kalim, all representatives of the Bike Riders Association who participated in the rally. Around 300 bikers participated in the rally.

