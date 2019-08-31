Minister Srinivas Goud inaugurates bridge in Polkampally

By | Published: 8:30 pm

Mahabubnagar: V Srinivas Goud, Minister for Excise, Sports, Tourism and Youth Affairs, has said that it was only because a person who had fought to achieve Telangana was made the Chief Minister of the State, all-round development has become a reality across the State.

After inaugurating a bridge constructed at a cost of Rs 4 Crore on a local stream at Polkampally village of Moosapet mandal on Saturday, he said that despite representing several times to previous governments on the need for a road and bridge in that area, nobody had lent an ear back then. It was only after the formation of Telangana, that funds for constructing the bridge were sanctioned.

He also felt proud of building that bridge in Polkampally, which happens to be his wife’s native village and him being the son-in-law of the village.

With the completion of the bridge, he felt that it would reduce the distance and travelling time for commuters between Wanaparthy and Mahabubnagar towns and that RTC buses would also be run in this new route.

Recalling how he had not seen water flowing from ‘Polkampally Vaagu’ in the past decade, he said that once Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme was completed within a year, water would once again start flowing from underneath the newly constructed bridge. He said that from Karivena reservoir, water would be released to the stream and enroute, all minor irrigation tanks across Addakal and Moosapet mandals would be filled with Krishna waters once the project gets completed. He also reminded the people that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, during his tour of the region on August 29, had promised to complete PRLIS within a year, so that at least 15 lakh acres across the region could be brought under irrigation.

He spoke about the various welfare schemes and infrastructural works being undertaken across the State since the formation of Telangana and said that as a result of that, people in rural areas were living a life of dignity and pride.

Mahabubnagar MP M Srinivas Reddy, ZP Chairperson Swarna Sudhakar Reddy, Devarkadra MLA A Venkateshwar Reddy, ZPTCs, MPPs and other people’ representatives attended the inaugural ceremony.

