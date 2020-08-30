Minister Srinivas Goud unveils statue of Sarvai Papanna

By | Published: 8:52 pm

Jangaon: Minister for Prohibition and Excise V Srinivas Goud said Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud was a hero who fought for the freedom of the downtrodden of this region and remained in the hearts of the people.

“Remembering him at the inauguration of his statue is indeed a great privilege for me. Pappanna was a great leader,” he said, after unveiling the statue at Mandelagudem village of Raghunathapally mandal in the district on Sunday.

He also planted saplings as a part of the Haritha Haram programme at the programme. Earlier, the Minister has dropped the 2.80 lakh fishlings at the Bommakur reservoir in Narmetta mandal in the district. Jangaon MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy, Station Ghanpur MLA T Rajaiah, District Collector Nikhil, officials, and fishermen community leaders also participated in the programme.

