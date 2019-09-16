Minister Srinivas Goud warns against uranium mining work

By | Published: 6:39 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samiti leaders, including Minister V Srinivas Goud and Achampet MLA Guvvala Balaraju, on Monday warned “out of work film stars and discredited political leaders” for continuing their attempts to mislead people on the issue of uranium mining in Telangana State.

Goud said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has already categorically declared that Telangana government will not allow any activity related to uranium mining in the State. “The Assembly also passed a unanimous resolution saying no to the mining activity,” he said.

The Minister also warned that “anyone who ventures into the forest for any activity related to mining uranium, or chops off even a branch of a tree, will be tied to the trees by the tribals” and will not allowed to destroy the forest. “They will not be allowed to leave the forest,” he added.

The TRS leaders thanked IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao for introducing a resolution in the Assembly against the mining that was passed unanimously in the House while taking aim at Jana Sena Party leader and actor Pawan Kalyan and Congress MP A Revanth Reddy for mounting baseless allegations on the State government on the uranium mining issue.

Balraju, the Government Whip in the Assembly, ridiculed a round table meeting attended by Congress and Jana Sena party leaders among others in the city saying any discussion on saving forests should be in the forest areas among the local people and not in five star hotels.

“I thank everyone who supported the Save Nallamala movement,” Balaraju, in whose Achampet constituency most of the proposed area for uranium mining falls, said.

