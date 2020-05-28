Minister takes dig at Congress leaders on Pothireddipadu issue

By | Published: 10:13 pm

Narayanpet: Minister for Excise and Prohibition V Srinivas Goud on Thursday lambasted the Congress party leaders for trying to make Pothireddipadu a political issue, while they were complicit in supporting the erstwhile AP government’s efforts to increase the capacity of the project during the Telangana movement.

Addressing a gathering of farmers, Rythu Bandhu committee members and coordinators, officials and people’s representatives at an awareness programme held regarding the newly introduced state-regulated farming policy of the State government in Narayanpet on Thursday, Minister Srinivas Goud has debunked the allegations leveled against the State government by PCC President Uttam Kumar Reddy, Sampath Kumar, K Venkat Reddy and other Congress leaders regarding the project of the AP.

Pointing his finger at Sampath Kumar, the in-charge of Palamuru Pradesh Congress Committee who had given a power-point presentation against increasing the capacity of Pothireddipadu by the AP government and its impact on projects across the region on Wednesday, Minister Srinivas Goud asked where was Sampath Kumar, or any of the then ministers in Congress government from Telangana region, when Kiran Kumar Reddy, the then Chief Minister of erstwhile AP was giving power-point presentation in the assembly regarding Pothireddipadu project.

Rubbishing the claim made by PCC President Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday in Mahabubnagar that Srinivas Goud was not a farmer, hence he didn’t have knowledge about agriculture and irrigation, the latter challenged Reddy to go to his native village and find-out if he was the son of a farmer or not.

“There are also those who claim that Godavari water was not given to farmers under the ayacut of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project. I suggest they go and meet the farmers under the project’s ayacut and see for themselves how happy the farmers are,” he said, indirectly criticizing Congress leader N Janardhan Reddy on his allegations against the State government regarding Kaleshwaram project.

The Minister reminded the opposition that history was witness to 6 MLAs of TRS resigning from their elected positions against the construction of Pothireddipadu project in the erstwhile AP, during the statehood movement for Telangana.

