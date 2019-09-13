Minister to take up RTC issues with CM

By | Published: 12:13 am

Hyderabad: Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar said that he would take the issues of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and make efforts in having them addressed.

During a review meeting with the officials of TSRTC and Transport Department at Bus Bhavan, Kumar offered suggestions on improving the services and facilities to passengers. He said that he understood about major issues like strike notice and merger of TSRTC with government.

The Minister appreciated the M-Wallet system which was getting good response and enquired about vehicular strength, revenue collection, enforcement units, checkposts, online services, office buildings and road safety measures.

TSRTC was doing a good job with committed officers, supervisors, employees and still there was scope for increasing revenue, Kumar said and advised the officials to cut down the losses drastically.

Managing Director, TSRTC and Principal Secretary (Transport), Sunil Sharma, TSRTC Executive Directors, A. Purushotham, T. Venkateswara Rao, R.Yadagiri, V. Venkateshwarlu and other officials were present in the meeting.

