Minister visits 11 incline coalmine in Ramagundam

By | Published: 7:59 pm

Peddapalli: Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar on Friday visited 11 incline mine, Ramagundam, wherein a coalmine worker went missing on Tuesday. Kodam Sanjeev, who works as acting pump operator in 11 incline mine, Ramagundam region-I, got down into the mine in the first shift to run motors at first deep of fourth seam and went missing. Though the rescue operation is going on during the last three days, coalminer has not been traced.

Minister along with local MLA Korukanti Chander visited the mine and enquired about ongoing rescue operation by interacting with Singareni Director S Chandrasekhar, General Manager, Ramagundam Region-I, K Narayana and others.

Officials explained to the Minister about ongoing rescue operation being done in the mine to trace Sanjeev. Eashwar interacted with the family members of missing miner and assured to extend all kind of support.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister informed that GM and other Singareni officials were camped at the mine and examining rescue operation. Rescue teams were still continuing search operation in the mine.

Ramagundam Municipal Corporation Mayor, Anil Kumar, GM (safety) Nagabhushanam Reddy, Telangana Boggu Ghani Karmika Sangham General Secretary Raji Reddy and others were present.

