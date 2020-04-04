Minister vows to provide food for emergency services staff in Nizamabad

By | Published: 8:14 pm

Nizamabad: By witnessing the problems of emergency services employees, Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy vowed to provide meals to 1,200 employees till the completion of corona-triggered lockdown in Balkonda Assembly constituency.

Medical and health, police, revenue and panchayatraj department are playing vital role in implementing the lockdown. But due to the duties these department employees facing problems lack of food, by seeing their problems R&B Minister Prashanth Reddy intended to provide meals.

In Balkonda Assembly constituency with eight mandals, among them nearly 1,200 employees on the duty, on their problems they informed to the Minister Prashanth Reddy. Moved by theri plight, Minister Prashanth Reddy prepared meals in eight mandal headquarters with his own expenditure with TRS party public representatives and served them.

He appealed to TRS party public representatives to serve food to each and every emergency service employee, to perform their duties without any hurdles. Employees expressed happiness for the gesture of the Minister and said the move will increase strength among them while performing duties.

