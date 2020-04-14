Ministers Satyavathi, Dayakar Rao pay tributes to Ambedkar

By | Published: 8:04 pm

Mahabubabad/Warangal Rural: Minister for Women, Child and Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod on Tuesday paid tributes to the architect of the Indian constitution Dr B R Ambedkar on his 129th birth anniversary at her residence in Mahabubabad town. She said that she had offered tributes by staying at the home in view of the pandemic Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao has also paid tributes to Baba Saheb Ambedkar at his residence at Parvathagiri in Warangal Rural district. Dayakar Rao said that Ambedkar was a great social reformer who worked as the first Law Minister of the India.

“Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is following the ideology of Ambedkar and striving for the upliftment of the downtrodden,” he added. At Madikonda police training college on the outskirts of Warangal city, Commissioner of Police V Ravinder has garlanded the statue of Ambedkar and paid tributes

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .