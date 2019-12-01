Ministers take stock of caste organisation buildings plans in Telangana

By | Published: 12:41 am

Hyderabad: BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar and Sports and Youth Affairs Minister V Srinivas Goud took stock of the construction of the caste self-respect buildings for which the government sanctioned about Rs 80 crore.

The Ministers, who held a review meeting on Saturday, said the government earmarked about 80 acres in Rangareddy and Medchal districts. The Ministers asked officials to set up boundaries on the land in order to begin the construction soon.

Kamalakar said BCs were neglected in united Andhra Pradesh and only after the formation of Telangana State, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was according top priority to their welfare. Goud said caste organisations should form boards so that they could enter into MoUs with the government for construction of buildings.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary Parthasarathy, Commissioner Anita Ramachandran and others.

