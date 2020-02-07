Ministers take swipe at Modi over his comments on Telangana formation

By | Published: 1:05 am

Hyderabad: Several Ministers in the State took umbrage at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s uncharitable comments against the formation of Telangana State during his reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinvas Yadav and Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy, coming down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said: “You are the kind who creates differences among the people to gain power in the name of religion. It’s condemnable that you should speak about the creation of Telangana State without having any knowledge of the struggle people went through and sacrifices they made to achieve it.”

Stating that such comments do not behove the position he holds as Prime Minister, Goud said that the ruling party at the Centre should realise that power and position do not last forever. “People in power should realize what they speak when they are in such responsible positions,” he said.

Telangana State, the Ministers said, was achieved after decades of struggle and sacrifices of hundreds of people. “The national parties understood the aspirations of Telangana people, and it was the never-say-die spirit of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao that forced the then Congress government to announce formation of separate Telangana State,” they said, adding that the Centre was left with no choice but to give Statehood to Telangana.

“The Prime Minister must realise that Parliament is not a political platform and he should never forget that he is holding a responsible position,” Srinivas Yadav said, adding that it was unfortunate that the Prime Minister was not aware of the struggle of Chandrashekhar Rao for separate Telangana and the aspirations of the people of Telangana for self-rule.

“For a person like Modi who was thrust into national limelight all of a sudden, the struggles of people might not be visible,” Yadav and Goud said, adding that the State BJP leaders must apologise for the unsavory comments made by the Prime Minister.

