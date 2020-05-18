Ministers take part in anti-malaria drive in Telangana

By | Published: 12:29 am 12:39 am

Hyderabad: Setting an example for others, several Ministers on Sunday participated in the ‘Every Sunday at 10 am for 10 minutes’ programme and cleared water stagnation and mosquito breeding points inside their respective residences. They urged upon people to participate in the drive to keep their homes clean and protect their families from seasonal diseases.

The Ministers thanked Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao for taking the initiative to contain spreading of seasonal diseases.

Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy participated in the drive and cleaned the dry waste as well as removed mosquito breeding points by clearing water from flower pots and other water stagnation locations at his official residence in Hyderabad. He also watered the plants, emphasising the importance of removing the waste which will not only keep the plant healthy but also keep seasonal diseases at bay.

Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao cleaned premises of his official residence at Ministers Quarters along with his two granddaughters. Ministers V Prashanth Reddy, V Srinivas Goud and others took part in the anti-malaria drive along with their family members. They also sprayed disinfectants and used oil balls to prevent mosquito larvae.

