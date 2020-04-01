Minister’s timely act helps migrant workers reach home

By | Published: 12:23 am

Hyderabad: A group of migrant workers from Telangana who were stranded in Pulichintala of Andhra Pradesh were saved from hunger with the timely help provided by Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy.

In all, 29 daily wage earners from Pachya Tanda of Suryapet district had gone to work in Pulichintala ayacut area. They were, however, stranded on the other side of the project with the nationwide lockdown. The local police did not permit them to leave the State saying that rules did not permit them to cross the border.

The workers finally succeeded in getting the Minister Jagadish Reddy’s mobile number and contacted him. The Minister immediately directed the district officers concerned to see that the workers reach home.

District Collector Vinay Krishna Reddy in turn advised Kodad RDO to send all the workers for a medical test before letting them into Telangana. While the medical tests were conducted on Sunday, the natives of Pachya Tanda reached home by Monday night, thanks to the efforts of the Minister.

The migrant workers thanked the Minister for responding to their SOS and also expressed gratitude for sending officers to secure their release from the other State. Meanwhile, Chivvemla ZPTC Sanjeev Naik thanked the Minister for saving the workers by responding to their phone call. He also met the workers after they reached the Tanda and enquired about their welfare.

