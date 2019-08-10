Ministers to unfurl flags across Telangana

By | Published: 1:11 am

Hyderabad: The State government on Saturday nominated Ministers and other dignitaries to hoist the national flag in 32 districts headquarters on the occasion of Independence Day. The Collectors have been directed to make necessary arrangements for conducting celebrations as well as avoid usage of plastic flags as per the Flag Code 2002.

Accordingly, Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy will unfurl the national flag in Siddipet, while Deputy Speaker T Padma Rao Goud will hoist the national flag in Ranga Reddy and Legislative Council Deputy Chairman Neti Vidyasagar Rao in Nalgonda. Government whips Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and Bodakunti Venkateshwarlu have been assigned to unfurl national flag in Warangal Rural and Mulugu, respectively.

The Ministers who were nominated are: Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eeshwar in Jagtial, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav in Khammam, Health Minister Etela Rajender in Karimnagar, Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud in Mahabubnagar, Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy in Medhcal Malkajgiri, Forests Minister A Indra Karan Reddy in Nirmal, Transport Minister V Prashanth Reddy in Nizamabad, Education Minister Minister G Jagadish Reddy in Suryapet, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy in Wanaparthy, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao in Warangal Urban district.

The national flag will be unfurled by Zilla Parishad Chairpersons Janardhan Rathod in Adilabad, Jakku Sriharshini in Jayashankar Bhupalpally, P Sampath Reddy in Jangaon, Saritha in Jogulamba Gadwal, D Shoba in Kamareddy, Kova Laxmi in Kumram Bheem Asifabad, A Bindu in Mahabubabad, N Bhagyalaxmi in Mancherial, R Hemalatha in Medak, P Padmavathi in Nagarkurnool, Vanajamma in Narayanpet, Putta Madhuakar in Peddapalli, Aruna Nyalakonda in Rajanna Siricilla, P Sunitha in Vikarabad and A Sandeep Reddy in Yadadri Bhongir distict.

