Ministers, TRS MLAs in jitters

By | Published: 12:54 am

Hyderabad: Municipal elections are giving the jitters to TRS legislators, especially the Ministers, after Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao has put the onus of winning a majority of municipalities on them. Interestingly, the legislators are developing cold feet not due to any contestants from the Opposition parties, but due to severe competition for the party ticket within the party. Several aspirants are throwing their hat into the ring, observing that the ruling TRS has strong chances of winning the elections.

During the recent TRS party meeting chaired by the Chief Minister, all the legislators have been given the responsibility of selecting winning candidates from TRS and also ensuring their victory in the elections. The Chief Minister even hinted at bidding adieu to Ministers from the State Cabinet in case they fail to ensure the party’s victory in their respective constituencies.

Rush to constituencies

Soon after the Chief Minister’s meeting, the MLAs rushed to their respective constituencies and started preparing a list of potential candidates. Selection of candidates acceptable to all within the party, has become a challenge for legislators due to huge competition among the aspirants. Besides the existing cadre, several leaders from other political parties who joined TRS over last one year, have already begun lobbying for the party ticket. With less than two weeks left for the polling day, several aspirants are also simultaneously participating in election campaign.

The legislators have been instructed to coordinate with all local leaders and minimise damage from rebels, if any. Senior leaders, including Ministers like T Harish Rao, Eetala Rajender, G Jagadish Reddy and others, are promising nominated posts for those who are withdrawing from the competition and vowing to work for victory of the party’s nominated candidate.

Severe pressure

The TRS leaders are confident that the party’s victory in a majority seats is a foregone conclusion, as the Opposition parties are not in a position to give them any competition. “We have no option but to convince the rebels as there are several strong contenders — up to 10 members in some municipal wards — in Municipal Corporations like Karimnagar, Nizamabad and other municipalities in the peripheral areas of Hyderabad city,” a legislator told Telangana Today. He said MLAs were also facing severe pressure from Ministers and MPs in some cases as aspirants are coming up with recommendations.

Surprisingly, TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao too is not an exception. He could not escape from the trouble of convincing the party aspirants. “Though I am the party working president, it is a challenge even for me as a legislator representing Sircilla Assembly constituency. I have no option but to convince the aspirants and select one candidate who is acceptable to all leaders,” he told mediapersons during a recent interaction.

