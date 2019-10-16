Hyderabad: Ministry of Defence says all roads are open

By | Published: 11:57 pm

Hyderabad: With the controversy over roads being closed in the Secunderabad Cantonment area raging on, the Ministry of Defence on Wednesday clarified on the situation in a series of tweets.

The tweets, which were from the official account of the Public Relations Officer for the MoD in Hyderabad, said the military roads were open to all light vehicle traffic.

General public may kindly note that military roads are open to all light vehicle traffic. No one is stopped if the person can produce a valid ID like ADHAR, Driving license. The authority to pose restrictions on movement by the army is enshrined in court judgement of 26.9. 2014. — PRO, Hyderabad, Ministry of Defence (@dprohyd) October 16, 2019

“No one is stopped if the person can produce a valid ID like Aadhar or Driving license. The authority to pose restrictions on movement by the army is enshrined in the court judgement of 26.9. 2014,” it said, going on to say that the authority of the Defence forces on Defence establishments, areas and roads was unquestioned in numerous court judgments.

All gates were monitored with CCTVs for ensuring security and smooth flow of traffic keeping training and movements in mind. At the same time, the Ministry also said that in spite of a number of “provocative situations where sentries are threatened and verbal subjugation”, the sentries have behaved with “utmost humility and respect for citizens”.

Inspite of a number of provocative situations where sentries are threatened, verbal subjugation is used, sentries behave with utmost humility & respect for citizens. Allegations of prevention of entry arbitrarily to just one person when all roads are open is untrue& malafide. — PRO, Hyderabad, Ministry of Defence (@dprohyd) October 16, 2019

“Allegations of prevention of entry arbitrarily to just one person when all roads are open are untrue and malafide,” the tweets said.

Some Twitter users replied to the tweets, saying that the residents have always respected the army sentries who were on duty and never argued or humiliated them. One user countered the claim of roads and gates being open, alleging that they were closed. Ammuguda, Lakdawala and Bowenpally, and Eagle Chowk where the road along the Army School closed. Several roads at Trimulgherry too were closed, the user said, adding that this was in spite of direct orders from the Defence Minister and other higher ups.

