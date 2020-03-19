Minor among the three drowned in Godavari river in Kothagudem 

By | Published: 8:37 pm

Kothagudem: Four persons, including a minor, have died in separate incidents in the district. In an incident at Seetarampuram in Dummugudem mandal two youngsters who went for a swim in river Godavari during evening hours of Wednesday have drowned. Their family members who were not aware about their drowning in the river have been searching for them since last night.

The locals who found the missing dead bodies of the missing children informed the police. The minor identified as A Abhishek (16) and M Sai Kumar (18) of Mulakanapalle have attended a family function at Seetarampuram, the police said. In another incident at Bhadrachalam, a 30 year old man who took his cattle to wash in the river Godavari has drowned during late evening hours on Wednesday. The family members found his body floating in the river at the bridge on Thursday morning.

A suspicious death case was reported at Rajupet village near Manuguru in the district on Thursday. A 60 year old man identified as K Poshalu of Babu Camp area in Kothagudem was found dead with a head injury. He was said to be mentally ill.

