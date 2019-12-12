Minor booked for attempting to rape married woman in Mancherial

Mancherial: A 16-year-old boy was booked for allegedly attempting to outrage the modesty of a female shepherd under the influence of alcohol at Komatichenu village in Kasipet mandal on Thursday.

Kasipet Sub-Inspector B Ramulu said the accused was a juvenile who works at a meat outlet. The victim is also a native of the same village.

The minor tried to sexually assault the 26-year old married woman when she was alone grazing her sheep in an agriculture field. He fled from the spot when she resisted and warned him that she would expose him. The shepherd later lodged a complaint with the police who in turn booked a case against the boy and then counseled him.

A case was registered against the minor under Section 354 (B) (assault or use of criminal force against woman) of the Indian Penal Code. Investigations have been taken up.