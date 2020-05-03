Minor boy goes missing from Rajendranagar

By | Published: 11:57 pm

Hyderabad: A minor boy has been missing from his home near the Diary Farm in Rajendranagar since Thursday.

According to the police, the 15-year-old who was playing outside his house under the sun was scolded by his father as he may be affected by the heatstroke.

“After scolding, his father went inside the house. The teenager has been missing since then,” police said.

He did not return home on Thursday. His parents realized he was missing and searched for him in all possible places and then approached the police on Sunday.

Based on the complaint from his father, Rajendranagar police booked a boy missing case and are investigating.

