Minor boy kills 10-yr-old girl who beat him in online games

By | Published: 12:44 pm 1:03 pm

Indore: An 11-year-old boy on Monday allegedly killed a 10-year-old girl as she would repeatedly beat him in an online game in Lasudia locality of Indore, police said.

According to the police, the boy smashed her head with stones.

“An 11-year-old boy killed a 10-year-old girl in Lasudia area of Indore because she would repeatedly defeat him in an online game. The boy took the girl to a place near their houses and smashed her head with stones,” Harinarayan Chari Mishra, Deputy Inspector General (IG) of Indore, Madhya Pradesh said.

Earlier in the day, police found the body of the minor.