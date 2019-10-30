Minor caught begging with monkey in Hyderabad

By | Published: 4:40 pm 4:54 pm

Hyderabad: A minor boy was caught begging with a monkey at Uppal cross roads by the child rights activists here on Tuesday.

The boy who was aged around 12 years was caught by the activists and the Uppal police, who further handed him and the baby monkey to the forest department officials of the Uppal division for further action.

Officials said the parents of the child were called by the forest officials and a case was booked against them for having a baby monkey as a pet in violation of Schedule IV of Wildlife Protection Act. A fine of Rs 10,000 was also imposed on them.

The Child Protection officials who counselled the parents have assured that they will send the boy to school and also follow up the case.

The monkey was released in the Chengicherla forest area by the forest officials on Wednesday.

