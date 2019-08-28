Minor ends life following a police case in Kothagudem

By | Published: 8:20 pm 8:22 pm

Aswaraopet (Kothagudem): A minor boy who was booked in a case of vandalising an ATM allegedly committed suicide, leading to protest by the boy’s family members here on Wednesday.

According to sources, the deceased, aged about 17 years, hanged himself at his residence at Aswaraopet town. The boy was summoned to the police station a couple of times for to questioning along with others in connection with the incident of damaging an ATM in the town 10 days back.

Fearing that he would be punished, he ended his life on Wednesday. The family members of the deceased did not allow post-mortem and took the body on a motorcycle to the local police station where they staged a protest even as the local CI Abbaiah tried to pacify them.

The family accused the police of harassing the boy and demanded serious action against police constables who harassed him. Heated arguments ensued between the police and the family members during the protest.

