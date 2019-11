By | Published: 9:17 pm

Hyderabad: A minor fire broke out in a shop at the Rythu Bazaar in Erragadda early on Friday.

No one was injured in the incident as the market was closed. Officials suspect that a short circuit led to the fire. Locals noticed the smoke around 3 am and alerted the Fire Department and police. Firefighters along with police personnel rushed to the spot with a fire engine and doused the blaze in half an hour. Two shops were damaged in the incident. Police are investigating.