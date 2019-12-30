Minor fire at PM’s residential complex; PM’s house, office not affected: PMO

By | Published: 9:03 pm 9:04 pm

New Delhi: A minor fire broke at 9, Lok Kalyan Marg inside the residential complex of the Prime Minister but his residence and office were not affected by it, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

The fire has been brought under control, the PMO added.

“There was a minor fire at 9, Lok Kalyan Marg caused by a short circuit. This was not in PM’s residential or office area but in the SPG reception area of the LKM complex. The fire is very much under control now,” the PMO tweeted.

The Special protection Group (SPG) is mandated to guard the prime minister.

The Prime Minister resides at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. His residential complex also has an office of the SPG where the fire broke out.

Delhi Fire Service officials said they did not receive any call at their control room.

