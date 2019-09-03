Minor fire at Sanketika Vidya Bhavan

By | Published: 12:21 am

Hyderabad: A minor fire that broke out in Sanketika Vidya Bhavan here on Monday night damaged some computer monitors and air-conditioners.

The fire was reported from the office that conducts admission process for all the common entrance tests. According to authorities, short-circuit from the ACs could be the reason behind the minor fire accident.

“Some computer monitors, body of CPUs and ACs are damaged. There is no loss to data. The damaged monitors are replaced and work continued as usual on Tuesday,” a senior official said.

