Hyderabad: Minor fire breaks out in scrap warehouse in Musheerabad

By | Published: 12:54 am

Hyderabad: A minor fire broke out at a scrap warehouse in Musheerabad on Monday evening. According to the Musheerabad police, about five workers were present in the warehouse at the time of the mishap.

They sustained simple burns and were shifted to a hospital. Police said the workers were segregating metals from the waste when the incident occurred.

Police suspect that on Monday at around 5.30 pm, gas from a spray bottle leaked and filled the warehouse. “The workers lit a gas stove and started making tea. The spark came in contact with the inflammable gas and a fire broke out. The workers sustained simple injuries,” police said.

A case was booked and the victims were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.