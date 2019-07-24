Minor girl abducted, raped by youngster in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:41 am

Hyderabad: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by a youngster at Uppal late night on Tuesday. The incident came to light after her mother approached the police on Wednesday. The girl and the suspect were known to each other.

The minor girl who left the house to a nearby shop on Tuesday around 9 pm was allegedly kidnapped on a bike by the suspect, Mahesh (24), a local. According to the police, Mahesh, a decoration worker took her to an under construction site in Ramanthapur where he raped her and later dropped her back home around 11 pm. He fled the spot on his bike.

“She returned home and started crying. When her mother enquired, she revealed what happened,” police said. Based on a complaint, the Uppal police booked a case of kidnap, rape and under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act as well. Efforts are on to arrest Mahesh, who is absconding.

