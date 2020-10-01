Minor girl gang-raped by three in MP’s Khargone

The police have registered a case and investigation is currently underway.

By | Published: 11:45 am

Khargone: A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by three persons in Khargone on Wednesday night, the police said.

“The minor and the brother were staying in a hut when three persons approached them and assaulted the brother. The brother escaped to seek help from the village,” said Superintendent of Police Shailendra Singh Chauhan.

“The accused took the girl into the field and raped her. The accused then dropped her off at the roadside and fled,” he added.

The accused are currently absconding.

More details are awaited.