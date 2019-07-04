Minor girl immolates self in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:22 pm

Hyderabad: A minor girl, who allegedly set herself on fire in Rajendranagar, died while undergoing treatment late on Wednesday. Her family alleged that she ended her life due to harassment from her employers.

The victim was identified as M Bhavitha alias Balamani (17), a resident of Hyderguda in Rajendranagar, was working as a domestic help in the house of Bhaskar and Jyothi in Radha Krishna Nagar in Attapur.

According to the police, Bhavitha doused her body with kerosene and set herself ablaze in front of the house where she was working. She was immediately shifted to Osmania General Hospital where she succumbed to burns. Based on a complaint lodged by Bhavitha’s mother Chandrakala, Rajendranagar Police booked a case and are investigating.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter