Minor killed in Hyderabad as lorry rams scooter

By | Published: 12:56 am

Hyderabad: A 12-year-old boy, Rashid, was killed after the scooter which he was riding pillion was hit by a lorry at Bahadurpura on Sunday. Another boy, who was riding the scooter escaped with injuries, the police said.

Bahadurpura Sub-Inspector M Shiva Krishna said the accident occurred at around 11.30 am when Rashid along with his friend was heading home on a Honda Activa.

“The bike was hit by a lorry from behind and under the impact Rashid fell on the road, sustained bleeding head injuries and died on the spot,” the SI said.

A case was registered and the minor boy riding the two-wheeler was also booked along with the lorry driver, the SI said, adding that the details of the two would be ascertained on Monday.