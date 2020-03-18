Minor siblings sexually assaulted in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:14 pm

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, two siblings, studying in classes nine and seven, were sexually assaulted by five persons, including three minors, over a one year period at Kamatipura in the city. The police have apprehended all the suspects.

According to the police, the elder sister aged around 14 years, had developed friendship with a boy aged around 16 years a year ago while going to school. The teenager introduced her to four of his friends, who threatened the victim and sexually assaulted her on four occasions over a one year period. One of the suspects, meanwhile, befriended her younger sister and sexually exploited her too.

“The five suspects threatened and blackmailed the 14-year-old and her sister. They took them to different places and sexually exploited them,” said G Rambabu, Station House Officer, Kamatipura.

The victims lived with their uncle at Kamatipura and informed their mother about the assault, following which the family members approached the police, who have registered a case under various sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act.

All the five suspects were apprehended and are in remand now. Two of those apprehended are students while the remaining three worked at private establishments, the police said.

