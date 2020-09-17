Minor, two others end lives in separate incidents in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:14 am

Hyderabad: Three persons ended their lives in the city in separate incidents on Tuesday night.

At Chatrinaka, a 13-year-old boy, ended his life after his mother scolded him. According to the police, G Naga Chaitanya’s mother scolded him for not concentrating on studies on Tuesday evening and for playing with his friends. She then went out and returned in the night to find the boy hanging. He was shifted to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

At Punjagutta, N Mohan (41), a native of Odisha, allegedly hanged himself in the servant quarters of his employer. The police are trying to ascertain the reason behind the incident. A case has been registered by the Punjagutta police.

At Chilkalguda, S Ramesh (50), a private employee, allegedly hanged himself in his house. Police said there was a quarrel between Ramesh and his wife a few weeks ago over a property. She left the house along with their children and went to her relative’s place.

In a separate case at Trimulgherry, K Ramesh (42), who consumed a poisonous substance in his house 10 days ago, died while undergoing treatment on Wednesday. The man had a quarrel with his wife. The police are investigating.

