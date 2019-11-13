Mint set to win Mysuru feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:02 am 5:44 pm

Mysuru: The M. Bobby-trained Mint, who is in good condition as evidenced by his track movements in the morning trials, is set to win the S. M. Attaollahi Memorial Trophy 1200 metres, the feature event of the races to be held here on Wednesday.

False rails are up. The first race starts at 1 30 p.m.

SELECTIONS:

1. Ela Harika 1, Senator 2, Surprise Package 3

2. Astara 1, Scorpene 2, Ireland 3

3. Anteros 1, Tough Sussex 2, Bestow 3

4. Spiritual Force 1, Leap Of Faith 2, Thea’s Gift 3

5. Eloika 1, Airvelocity 2, Lucky Pineapple 3

6. Mint 1, Gran Paradiso 2, Cyclone 3

7. Imitation Game 1, Dont Trust Anyone 2, Domitia 3

8. Cantabria 1, Trevelyan 2, Kir Royale 3

Day’s Best: Astara.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7 & 8.

1st Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

2nd Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

3rd Treble: 6, 7 & 8.

