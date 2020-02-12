Miracle ingredients to treat cracked heels

By | Shahnaz Husain | Published: 6:32 pm

Cracked heels, also referred to as heel fissures, are a common foot problem in winters which seem to affect women more often than men. Dry, flaky skin is the result of extreme climatic conditions such as hot dry summers and/or extreme cold winters, lack of moisturisation, overexposure to pollution.

When the skin becomes too dry, it loses much of its elasticity. This can result in cracked heels. The cold dry weather especially during extreme winters causes loss of moisture and further hampers proper blood circulation to the feet. Loss of moisture causes the living cells to change into dead cells. Therefore, there is a buildup of dead cells.

Treatments

These treatments at home revitalise the skin, soaking the feet in warm water helps to soften the skin and remove dead skin. For daily foot and heel care, apply pure almond oil on the feet daily before your bath and massage it into the skin. After your bath, apply a cream while the skin is damp. This helps to seal in moisture. Massage the cream into the skin. The feet will remain soft and smooth.

Natural remedies

Honey is natural remedy for common foot problems. Honey contains antimicrobial and antibacterial properties which can heal and cleanse deep cracked wounds and moisturise the skin. Mix one cup of honey in five liters of lukewarm water and soak your feet for 10 minutes. You can use honey as a foot scrub after the soak or apply it as foot mask overnight. Take lemon halves and some quantity of sugar. Dip the lemon halves into sugar and scrub on the heels daily and wash off with fresh water.

Bedtime care

At night, soak the feet in hot water for about 20 minutes. Add some coarse salt and shampoo to the water, before soaking the feet. Hot water helps to soften the dead skin on the heels. With the help of a pumice stone or a heel scrubber, rub the heels gently, in order to remove the dead cells. Avoid metal scrubbers. After washing the feet, massage them with a cream, rubbing it into the skin.

Essential oils

Coconut oil contains anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties which can help your skin retain moisture. Coconut oil can be used in place of your regular foot lotion to prevent cracked heels; consider using it daily. Apply the oil on your feet before going to bed.

Rub olive oil on your heels as soon as you emerge from a shower or bath in the morning, and apply the oil again each night before bed. Wear socks to bed to keep the oil on your feet and off your bedding.

